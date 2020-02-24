Kylie Jenner Loves Flaunting Her Mind-wobbling Bags & These Pics Prove It Right

Kylie Jenner, one of the successful model turned entrepreneur, is also one of the richest celebrities in the world. Majorly known for her lavish lifestyle and makeup brand- 'Kylie Cosmetics', Kylie time and again has made heads turn with her on-point style game. Not to miss how she complements her looks with the classiest handbags ever.

Reports say that Kylie Jenner's bags collection holds an enviable and costly collection with estimates starting at USD 1 million. Her bags belong to big names like Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Jacquemus and Hermès amongst others. Take a look at all the times when Jenner flaunted her drool-worthy bags like a boss.

Kylie Jenner's bags collection is nothing but dreamy

Red shimmer hand clutch

Black glossy purse

Kylie Jenner's exquisite golden sling bag

When Kylie Jenner's yellow handbag twinned with her coloured hair

Model's Chanel glitter cross bag

Kylie's Bottega Veneta arm candy

Kylie's matte black Balmain bag

Her Louis Vitton collection

Jenner's leather bag

A glimpse of Kylie Jenner's bags wardrobe

