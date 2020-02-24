The Debate
Kylie Jenner Loves Flaunting Her Mind-wobbling Bags & These Pics Prove It Right

Hollywood News

Kylie Jenner, who is reported to be amongst the ten richest women in the world, has the most drool-worthy bag collection. Here's a look at her bag collection.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
kylie jenner

Kylie Jenner, one of the successful model turned entrepreneur, is also one of the richest celebrities in the world. Majorly known for her lavish lifestyle and makeup brand- 'Kylie Cosmetics', Kylie time and again has made heads turn with her on-point style game. Not to miss how she complements her looks with the classiest handbags ever.

Reports say that Kylie Jenner's bags collection holds an enviable and costly collection with estimates starting at USD 1 million. Her bags belong to big names like Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Jacquemus and Hermès amongst others. Take a look at all the times when Jenner flaunted her drool-worthy bags like a boss. 

Kylie Jenner's bags collection is nothing but dreamy

Red shimmer hand clutch 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Also Read | Kylie Jenner To Phoebe Waller-Bridge; Hollywood Hotties Who Aced The Sheer Dress Trend

Black glossy purse

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie Jenner's exquisite golden sling bag

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

When Kylie Jenner's yellow handbag twinned with her coloured hair

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Model's Chanel glitter cross bag

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie's Bottega Veneta arm candy

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Also Read | Possessive Travis Scott Unhappy With Kylie Jenner Hanging Out With Drake, Say Reports

Kylie's matte black Balmain bag

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Her Louis Vitton collection 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Also Read | Kylie Jenner's Fun, Rebellious, Teenager Moments On 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

Jenner's leather bag 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

A glimpse of Kylie Jenner's bags wardrobe

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Also Read | From Kylie Cosmetics to Fenty Beauty: here are makeup brands owned by famous celebrities

(Image courtesy: Kylie Jenner's Instagram)

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
