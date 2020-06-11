Nushrat Bharucha's Movies With Veteran Actors Like Supriya Pathak And Annu Kapoor

Nushrat Bharucha, last seen alongside Aysuhmann Khurrana in Raaj Shaandilyaa's Dream Girl, interestingly, worked with Annu Kapoor for the first time in the film. Annu Kapoor, who played the role of Ayushmann Khurrana's father in the movie, had an interesting role and a few scenes with Nushrat.

The Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer released in 2019 was one of the highest-grossing films of last year. Besides sharing the screen space with a veteran actor like Annu Kapoor, Nushrat Bharucha has worked with legends like Supriya Pathak, Rishi Kapoor, and Alok Nath in other films.

Recently, Nushrat Bharucha played the younger version of Supriya Pathak in Navjot Gulati's Jai Mummy Di (2020). The movie, starring Poonam Dhillon, Supriya Pathak, and Sunny Singh in the lead, narrates the tale of two neighbours at loggerheads. Though Nushrat Bharucha had a cameo in the movie, her role as a young Supriya Pathak surprised many moviegoers, as seen in the reviews.

Apart from Annu Kapoor and Supriya Pathak, Nushrat has shared screen space with veterans like Rishi Kapoor and Alok Nath in movies like Kal Kissne Dekha (2009) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018). While Kal Kissne Dekha had Nushrat essaying the role of a college student, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety had her playing the role of a bride.



What's next for Nushrat Bharucha?

On the work front, Nushrat Bharucha will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's Chhalaang. The movie, starring Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao in the lead is set in Uttar Pradesh and narrates the tale of a school teacher. The upcoming movie bankrolled by Luv Ranjan and Ajay Devgn is slated to hit the marquee on June 12, 2020.

Besides the upcomer, Nushrat Bharucha also has Nikhil Bhat's Hurdang. The movie, starring Sunny Kaushal, Nushrat Bharuch, and Vijay Verma in the lead is reported to be based on real-life incidents and is set in 1990. The upcomer will see Sunny and Nushrat playing the roles of childhood sweethearts. The Sunny Kaushal and Nushrat Bharucha starrer was reported to go on floors in July this year. The forthcoming movie is produced by Jabariya Jodi and Judgementall Hai Kya producer Shailesh R Singh.

Thereafter, Nushrat Bharucha has a horror film titled Chhori in the pipeline. The movie, starring Nushrat Bharucha in the lead is reported to be the remake of Marathi film Lapachhapi (2016). The forthcoming movie is directed by Vishal Furia, who also directed the original. The Nushrat Bharucha starrer is produced by Vikram Malhotra and Jack Davis under their respective production banners.

