Deepika Padukone Wishes Good Luck To Entire Cast Of 'Gulabo Sitabo'

If the reviews from celebrities are to be belived, the latest film Gulabo Sitabo has worked wonders on the digital space. As soon as the movie released on Amazon Prime instead of the theatres due to the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous stars took to social media to hail the Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana's movie. Joining the bandwagon of stars was Deepika Padukone. The actress shared the poster of the film while extending her good luck to the entire cast for creating magic on the digital platform.

Deepika Padukone extends luck to Gulabo Sitabo team

The actress who has shared screen space with the megastar, Amitabh Bachchan, in Piku, shared the poster of the film to applaud the work of the entire star cast and also wish them luck for the future. The poster showcases, both Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in never-seen-before avatars. Amitabh plays the role of a grumpy landlord who is always at loggerheads with his tenant Ayushmann.

Ayushmann was quick to respond to the love bestowed by the actress and thanked her for the same. The actor shared the post by Deepika on his Instagram story and thanked her with a heart-shaped emoticon.

Apart from Deepika, the film also garnered appreciation from other stars as well. Taapsee Pannu took to his Twitter handle to call ‘Gibo Sibo’ a ‘cute film.’ The Mulk star termed it as a ‘feel-good ride’, and credited the ‘good actors’ and the manner in which they played the ‘engaging characters’, leaving her with a ‘beautiful feeling.’ She praised Shoojit and the writer Juhi Chaturvedi for creating a ‘sweet world’, while also congratulating the producers Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

Taapsee described her co-star of Pink and Badla, Amitabh Bachchan as ‘adorable’ and had a query for Ayushmann. The actor seemed to have been bowled over by the Vicky Donor star’s lisp to portray his character and asked if it was real. She also gave a shoutout to the other members of the cast like Srishti Shrivastava, Vijay Raaz, and Brijendra Kala.

Gulabo Sitabo is set in Lucknow and involves the story revolving around an ancient property, and the tiff between the elderly landlord Mirza and the stubborn tenant Baankey, as the former tries to get rid of the latter. Shantanu Moitra, Abhishek Arora, and Anuj Garg have composed the music and Puneet Sharma, Dinesh Pant and Vinod Dubey have penned the lyrics. The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime.

