Ayushmann Khurrana Talks About Working With Amitabh Bachchan In 'Gulabo Sitabo'

Ayushmann Khurrana got a chance to work with his favourite actor Amitabh Bachchan in the film Gulabo Sitabo. According to a news portal, it was a lifelong dream of Ayushmann Khurrana to work with Amitabh Bachchan. The film is significant in itself due to the fact that it was released on a digital platform instead of the traditional 70 mm theatrical release in light of the current situation. Fans, however, have loved the film regardless of this aspect and have showered it with praise ever since.

Ayushmann Khurrana speaks about working with Amitabh Bachchan

Also Read | Kriti Sanon Takes 'Gulabo Sitabo' Tongue Twister Challenge & Her Pet Thinks She's 'crazy'

Speaking to an entertainment portal, Ayushmann Khurrana recalled the time when Amitabh Bachchan sent him a personalised letter. In the letter, the veteran actor had appreciated Ayushmann’s performance in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Ayushmann mentioned that he loved that moment.

Another such instance occurred in Andhadhun when Amitabh Bachchan sent him some more beautiful messages. Speaking about working with Amitabh on the sets of Gulabo Sitabo, Ayushmann Khurrana said that he found it difficult to be professional as Amitabh Bachchan has always been his idol.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan's Mom Trolls Him On 'Gulabo Sitabo' Challenge; Arjun Calls It 'Top Class'

Further, Ayushmann Khurrana said that he was glad that Amitabh Bachchan was not playing himself in the film, referring to the Alpha Male roles the veteran actor has done. Ayushmann continued that Amitabh Bachchan was playing a deceitful character with makeup on and thus he felt a bit comfortable. However, the actor admitted that there was a hint of some legendary aspect to Amitabh Bachchan that was evident despite the overall get up. Ayushmann Khurrana jovially added that he would often pinch himself after shoots to believe the fact that he was indeed sharing space with Amitabh Bachchan, according to a news portal.

Also Read | 'Gulabo Sitabo' Releases, Rangoli Chandel's Lockdown Haircut & More

Speaking about working with Shoojit Sircar once again after Vicky Donor, Ayushmann Khurrana said that he is quite glad to shift his role from his previous work with Sircar. The actor said that he owes his career to Shoojit Sircar. Hence according to Ayushmann Khurrana, even if Shoojit Sircar were to offer him a passing role in Gulabo Sitabo, he would have still done it.

Ayushmann has called Shoojit Sircar his guru and added that for a while now he has been doing message-oriented films and therefore Gulabo Sitabo is a change in that aspect. The actor added that the movie in no way offers social commentary and is in fact pure cinema and storytelling, according to a news portal.

Also Read | Nora Fatehi Completes The 'Gulabo Sitabo' Tongue-twister Challenge; See Video Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.