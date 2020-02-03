Deepika Padukone Wishes Her 'french Fry' Sister Anisha On Her Birthday; Watch

Deepika Padukone celebrated sister Anisha Padukone's birthday in Bengaluru where the family was there to also celebrate another big event. Deepika was in Bengaluru to attend the 25th anniversary of legendary Indian badminton player and father, Prakash Padukone’s academy.

Twinning in white, the video shows Deepika lighting the candles for Anisha's cup-cake. She also took to her Instagram handle to post a goofy and adorable picture with sister Anisha whom she called a 'french fry'.

In an interview with a financial website, Anisha who is 5-years-younger to Deepika said that she is both like a friend and a mother to her. Anisha revealed that she is very protective of her. For those unaware, Anisha is a professional golf player.

Penning an emotional post on her father's big day, Deepika wrote: "Pappa, Your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable! Thank You for your dedication, discipline, determination and years of hard work! We love you and are proud of you! Thank You for being you! #prakashpadukonebadmintonacademy #ppba #25years” [sic]

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika recently featured in Chhapaak. Despite critical acclaim, the movie failed at the box office. However, the actor has multiple films in her kitty, starting with ‘83 opposite husband Ranveer Singh, Shakun Batra’s next and a movie on Mahabharata’s Draupadi. She will also be seen opposite Rishi Kapoor in the Indian adaptation of 'The Intern'.

