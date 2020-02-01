Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon & Other Celeb Fan-clubs Take Up The Dolly Parton Challenge

The internet is flooded with posts of lots of people sharing their pictures in a collage. These four avatars have pictures that suit their different social media profiles perfectly. Dolly Patron who is a popular American singer, producer, actor, and songwriter who shared this challenge on her Instagram handle. Soon as she posted this challenge many of our Bollywood celebrities took over the challenge and shared posting and sharing their pictures on their respective social media accounts. But some of the Bollywood actors fan-page or clubs took the challenge and posted their pictures. So, here are some of the popular actors whose fan-page posted their pictures and took over this Dolly patron challenge. Have a look here-

Also read | Dolly Parton Challenge: Karan Wahi, Masaba Gupta, And Other Celebs Jump On The Bandwagon

Dolly Parton challenge - by Bollywood fan clubs, have a look at these amazing pictures of the famous personalities

Deepika Padukone's fan club took the Dolly Parton challenge, here is the picture

Image courtesy: Instagram (@deepika.padukone.fanatics)

Also read | Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Have "deep Pockets"; Here's Their Combined NET WORTH

Ranveer Singh's fan-page also took this Dolly Parton challenge for the actor, and here is the picture form his fan page.

Image courtesy: Instagram (@ranveer_singh_jabra_fan)

Also read | Deepika Padukone Has Set THESE Strict Rules For Husband Ranveer Singh Post Marriage

Kareena Kapoor also has a fan-page like other actors and they have also posted her Dolly Parton challenge picture. Here it is-

Image courtesy: Instagram (@kareenakapoorteam)

Also read | Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon Join Bollywood's Polka Dot Brigade

Athiya Shetty also has a fan-club which has posted this Dolly Parton challenge picture

Image courtesy: Instagram (@athiyashetty_lover)

Kriti Sanon's Fanclub also took initiative for this and posted a fun collage of the actor

Image courtesy: Instagram (@kritisanonn.fc)

Also read | When Deepika Padukone Reminded Us Of Anne Hathaway, Check Out THESE Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.