Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon & Other Celeb Fan-clubs Take Up The Dolly Parton Challenge

Bollywood News

Some of the Bollywood actor's fan-clubs took the challenge and posted their pictures. So, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer, Kriti & others whose fan-page posted.

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
deepika padukone

The internet is flooded with posts of lots of people sharing their pictures in a collage. These four avatars have pictures that suit their different social media profiles perfectly. Dolly Patron who is a popular American singer, producer, actor, and songwriter who shared this challenge on her Instagram handle. Soon as she posted this challenge many of our Bollywood celebrities took over the challenge and shared posting and sharing their pictures on their respective social media accounts. But some of the Bollywood actors fan-page or clubs took the challenge and posted their pictures. So, here are some of the popular actors whose fan-page posted their pictures and took over this Dolly patron challenge. Have a look here-

Also read | Dolly Parton Challenge: Karan Wahi, Masaba Gupta, And Other Celebs Jump On The Bandwagon

Dolly Parton challenge - by Bollywood fan clubs, have a look at these amazing pictures of the famous personalities

Deepika Padukone's fan club took the Dolly Parton challenge, here is the picture 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone Fanatics. (@deepika.padukone.fanatics) on

Image courtesy: Instagram (@deepika.padukone.fanatics)

Also read | Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Have "deep Pockets"; Here's Their Combined NET WORTH

Ranveer Singh's fan-page also took this Dolly Parton challenge for the actor, and here is the picture form his fan page.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RANVEER FOLLOWS US👑(BABA😘) (@ranveer_singh_jabra_fan) on

Image courtesy: Instagram (@ranveer_singh_jabra_fan)

Also read | Deepika Padukone Has Set THESE Strict Rules For Husband Ranveer Singh Post Marriage

Kareena Kapoor also has a fan-page like other actors and they have also posted her Dolly Parton challenge picture. Here it is-

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (@kareenakapoorteam) on

Image courtesy: Instagram (@kareenakapoorteam)

Also read | Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon Join Bollywood's Polka Dot Brigade

Athiya Shetty also has a fan-club which has posted this Dolly Parton challenge picture

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 👑athiya shetty is queen👑 (@athiyashetty_lover) on

Image courtesy: Instagram (@athiyashetty_lover)

Kriti Sanon's Fanclub also took initiative for this and posted a fun collage of the actor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ♥ 𝐊𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐧 ♥ (@kritisanonn.fc) on

Image courtesy: Instagram (@kritisanonn.fc)

Also read | When Deepika Padukone Reminded Us Of Anne Hathaway, Check Out THESE Pictures

 

 

