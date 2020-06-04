Deepika Padukone Reveals She Prefers Ranveer Singh As 'Khiji' Over 'Bajirao'

Deepika and Ranveer’s love story began on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela- Ramleela (2013). After five years of staying in a happy and healthy relationship, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot on November 15th, 2018. The two actors have completed more than a decade in the acting industry and have reached sky-high success. Reportedly, not only do Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh complement each other's looks but the two also support each other in all aspects of life, be it work or personally. Here is when Deepika Padukone revealed her favourite character of Ranveer Singh. Read ahead to know more -

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite character of Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh won many awards during the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2019 awards. While Deepika Padukone was awarded as the "Woman of the Year", Ranveer Singh won the "Man of the Year" title. The couple also won the "Beautiful Couple of the Year" award. As the two went on-stage to accept their award, the host of the function got into a candid chat with them. During the chat, Deepika Padukone was asked if she liked Ranveer Singh as Bajirao from Bajirao Mastani more or Ranveer Singh as Khilji from Padmaavat. Deepika Padukone was quick to answer, as she said “Khilji, any day”. She then went on to say that “Ranveer’s finest performance, even better than Gully Boy was as Khilji from Padmaavat”. Overwhelmed by Deepika Padukone’s answer, Ranveer Singh kissed Deepika on her cheeks.

To test how well the two know each other, the two were asked a few questions about each other. When Deepika Padukone was asked about the three things that Ranveer Singh cannot live without, Deepika said “me, his cellphone, and his family”. Ranveer Singh immediately said, “not cellphone before family (jokingly), but yes she’s right”. When Ranveer Singh was asked the same about Deepika Padukone, in the blink of an eye the actor said, “her mum, her dad, and her sister”.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been doing tremendous work in the industry and are known for giving back-to-back super hit movies. Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzaar directed Chhapaak (2020). Ranveer Singh was last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy (2020) that won him an uncountable number of awards for his performance in the movie. The two will next be seen in Kabir Khan directed sports drama 83. The movie will star Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev with Deepika essaying the role of his wife. The plot of the movie revolves around the story of India’s incredible cricket World Cup victory in the year 1983.

