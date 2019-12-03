Deepika Padukone's Best Songs That Are Perfect For This Wedding Season

Deepika Padukone is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. She is known for her versatile acting and amazing fashion sense. Not only do her movies perform extremely well at the box-office, but even the songs from her films are enjoyed immensely by the audience. From sad songs to peppy songs, from love songs to dance numbers, she has worked in a variety of them. Here are some of Deepika Padukone’s best songs that are perfect to shake a leg during this wedding season. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Deepika Padukone: Here Are Some Of The 'Piku' Actor's Favourite Flowers

Deepika Padukone’s best wedding songs

Dhoom Taana

Dhoom Taana is from the movie Om Shanti Om (2007). The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Abhijeet Bhattacharya. It features Deepika Padukone and Shahrukh Khan.

Chor Bazari

Chor Bazari is from the movie Love Aaj Kal (2009). The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Neeraj Shridhar. It features Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Gearing Up For Her Second Hollywood Film?

Love Mera Hit Hit

Love Mera Hit Hit is from the movie Billu (2009). The song is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Meeraj Shridhar. It features Deepika Padukone and Shahrukh Khan.

Second Hand Jawaani

Second hand Jawaani is from the movie Cocktail (2012). The song is sung by Neha Kakkar, Miss Pooja, and Nakash Aziz. It features Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Remembers Sridevi, Says She Was Extremely Fond Of Her

Dilli Wali Girlfriend

Dilli Wali Girlfriend is from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013). The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan. It features Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor.

Badtameez Dil

Badtameez Dil is from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013). The song is sung by Benny Dayal and Shefali Alvares. It features Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone & Boney Kapoor Unveil 'Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar'; Latter Breaks Down

Kabira

Kabira is from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013). The song is sung by Tochi Raina and Rekha Bhardwaj. It features Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Kalki.

Lovely

Lovely is from the movie Happy New Year (2014). The song is sung by Kanika Kapoor, Ravindra Upadhyay, Fateh, and Miraya Varma. It features Deepika Padukone.

Matargashti

Matargashti is from the movie Tamasha (2015). The song is sung by Mohit Chauhan. It features Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor.

Raabta

The song is the title track from the movie Raabta (2017). The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. It features Deepika Padukone.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.