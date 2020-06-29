Deepika Padukone's 2012 Film 'Cocktail' Received These Many Awards; See List

Considered as one of Deepika Padukone’s finest films till date, Cocktail released in 2012 and earned critical acclaim for its heartwarming story and unique cast. The movie also won many awards and here is a list of awards and accolades the movie has earned. Read the list here:

Smita Patil Memorial Award

In 2012, Deepika Padukone bagged the Best Actress Award for her performance as Veronica in Cocktail. The Smita Patil Memorial Award was introduced in 1985 by Priyadarshni Academy to recognise the late actor’s contribution to the film industry. Apart from Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit, Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan and Preity Zinta, too, have won the award for their contributions to the Hindi film industry. Take a look:

Vogue Beauty Award

Actor Diana Penty made her big debut in Bollywood with Cocktail and heaped praises for her performance in the much-acclaimed movie. For her performance in the movie, the actor won the Vogue Beauty Award in the Best Female Debut category. Apart from the Vogue Beauty Award, the actor also bagged the UK Bollywood Cosmopolitan Award for her performance in Cocktail. Take a look: Take a look:

IIFA Award

In 2013, Deepika Padukone bagged the IIFA Award in the Best Actress category for her performance as Veronica in Cocktail. In the movie, Deepika Padukone plays the role of a London-based India, who explores her news side after she gets involved with a man. For her role in Cocktail, Deepika Padukone has won nearly seven awards. Take a look:

On the professional front

Deepika and Ranveer Singh will be seen together in the much-anticipated sports-drama, '83. The Kabir Khan directorial '83 chronicles the story of the cricket legend, Kapil Dev. While Padukone will be seen playing wife to Ranveer Singh in the movie, Ranveer will be seen essaying the character of Kapil Dev.

The much-anticipated sports drama marks the fourth association of Ranveer and Deepika onscreen. Padukone will also be seen in the Indian remake of the much-acclaimed Hollywood blockbuster, The Intern, which features Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in the leading roles. The actor will also be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday for Shakun Batra’s next.

