Deepika Padukone's Movies Through The Years That Had A Tragic Ending

Deepika Padukone has been a part of several films in different genres. The actor has managed to showcase her talent through her films and gripping scripts. Over the years, Deepika Padukone has given several hits with her films. However, some of her films stories did not end well and had a tragic ending. The emotional connect with the audience was done well as the audiences resonated with Deepika's characters and felt empathy for them due to the harsh ending. Hence here are some films of Deepika Padukone in which the stories had a tragic ending.

Deepika Padukone's movies that had a tragic end

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and was a grand film. Based on the famous Romeo and Juliet concept, the film was made with an Indian setting. Two families who are constantly at war with each other find out about the romance brewing between their kids. Several events lead up to quarrels between the two families and things get out of hand quickly. The film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela had an unhappy ending as the definitive climax scene was played out. Both the prime characters shoot each other and thus the two lovers die together. The film's protagonists' demise was something that the audience felt was tragic as the lovers did not get their happy ending..

Bajirao Mastani

Another film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali was the 2015 film Bajirao Mastani. The story was based on the life of legendary Maratha Peshwa Bajirao. The life of the Peshwa takes a drastic turn when he meets Mastani during his quest to save her kingdom from foreign invasion. The two fall in love, however, society and several other factors don’t permit them to be together in peace. The Peshwa and Mastani face several challenges on their path and eventually lose their lives. The Peshwa in the film dies at a distant location, while Mastani dies in the prison she is locked in, tied up in chains.

Padmaavat

The 2018 film Padmaavat was one of the most anticipated films of the year. When the film released, it managed to impress a huge audience. Moviegoers and critics were pleased by the brilliant acting and screenplay in the film. The film was based on an obsession Khilji (Ranveer Singh) has for Queen Padmaavati (Deepika Padukone). Khilji wages a war against the King (Shahid Kapoor), who is eventually is defeated unfairly by deceit, in the film. After knowing this, Queen Padmaavati and all the women of the palace decide to jump into a flame so that Khilji never gets to complete his obsession. Despite the ending being purposeful, it was tragic for viewers who watched the King die on the battlefield by deceit, followed by the Queen's act of jauhar.

