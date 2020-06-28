Times When Deepika Padukone Was Awarded 'Entertainer Of The Year', List Inside

Deepika Padukone is hands down one of the most bankable leading ladies of Bollywood who has proven her mettle as an actor time and again. With starring in over 30 Bollywood films, Padukone has established a name for herself in the Hindi film industry like no other. Over her 15-year-long illustrious career, the Chhapaak actor has received several accolades for her performances. Thus, here's a list of all the times Deepika Padukone was awarded 'Entertainer of the Year':

International Indian Film Academy Awards

The International Indian Film Academy Awards, popularly known as IIFA Awards are organised to honour members of the Hindi film industry. Deepika Padukone has received seven awards from fifteen nominations at IIFA Awards till date. In 2014, Padukone was awarded 'Entertainer of the Year' as she starred in four blockbuster films in 2013, i.e. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express. Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela and Race 2.

Producers Guild Film Awards

The Producers Guild Film Awards, which was previously known as the Apsara Film & Television Producers Guild Awards are organized to recognise and honour the professional excellence of their peers by producers. Deepika Padukone has received five awards out of eleven nominations at the Producers Guild Film Awards till date. In 2015, for her performances in Happy New Year and Finding Fanny, she was awarded 'Entertainer of the Year'.

Hello India Awards

In 2013 and 2018, at HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards, Deepika Padukone was awarded 'Entertainer of the Year (Female)'. Padukone starred in four films, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela and Race 2 in 2013. In 2018, Deepika starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's blockbuster period-drama Padmaavat.

DY Patil Annual Achiever's Awards

Deepika Padukone was awarded 'Entertainer of the Year' at 2011's DY Patil Annual Achiever's Awards. Padukone starred in 5 films in the year 2010. The films include Karthik Calling Karthik, Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Se, Break Ke Baad, Housefull and Lafangey Parindey.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen playing the reel-life wife to her real-life husband Ranveer Singh in their upcoming film titled '83. The Kabir Khan directorial stars an ensemble cast along Ranveer and Deepika. The film was slated to release on April 10, 2020, but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

