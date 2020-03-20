Deepika Padukone's 5 Unforgettable Dialogues From Her Blockbuster Film 'Padmaavat'

Deepika Padukone who is currently basking the success of her latest release Chhapaak is counted amidst the highest-paid female actor in Bollywood. With Chhapaak, she also marked her debut as a co-producer. The film did exceedingly well at the box-office. It is about acid-attack survivors which garnered a lot of appreciation worldwide.

Talking about Deepika Padukone's movies, some of her best works include Om Shanti Om, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. However, it was her performance as Rani Padmavati, in Padmaavat which made Deepika the reigning queen of Bollywood. Her impeccable portrayal as a Hindu Rajput queen won millions of hearts. Deepika's powerful dialogues were the highlight of Padmaavat.

Unforgettable Dialogues of Deepika Padukone from Padmaavat

Let's take a look back at some of the most memorable dialogues of Deepika Padukone from Padmaavat.

Chittor Ke Angan Me Ek Or Ladai Hoge Jona Kabhe Kisi Ne Daikhe Na Sune Hoge … Or Wo Ladai Hum Shatraniya Ladainge… Or Yaihe Alauddin Ke Sub Se Bade Haar Ho Ge

One of the most thrilling scenes of Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat is where her character, the queen of Mewar greets all the women in her kingdom and convinces them to battle against Khilji and his force. Deepika's dialogue delivery in this scene was spot on.

Rajputi kangan mein utni hi taqat hai jitni Rajputi talwar mein

When Deepika Padukone agrees to meet 'Allaudin Khilji', that's when she says this dialogues. The dialogues signifies the strength of the iconic character played by her, that of a fierce and righteous queen.

Jab Rajput apne mitti aur maan ke liye ladta hai ... toh uski talwar ki goonj sadiyon tak rehti hai

A hard-hitting dialogue by Deepika Padukone in Padmavaat, which is still afresh in people's memories. Dialogue is written in the pride of 'Rajput empire and kings' and their ability to fight against the bad on the ground battle.

Asuro ka vinaash karne devi ko bhi gadh se utarna pada tha.

When Shahid Kapoor's first wife conspires against 'Rani Padmaavati', that's when Deepika Padukone, his second wife decides to meet the Sultan of Delhi. During the conversation, Deepika Padukone said these lines to Shahid's first wife and shows her devotion towards her kingdom in the scene. By agreeing to meet an evil king, who demands to witness someone else's wife's beauty.

Yahaan Ka Patta Patta Humara Naam Jalta Hai

A romantic scene between Shahid and Deepika in Padmaavat, wherein when Shahid questions Deepika about her name. She answers him with this dialogue. The two gave a marvellous performance in this scene.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen opposite her real-life husband Ranveer Singh in '83'. The two will be playing a married couple in the film, wherein Ranveer is essaying the role of Kapil Dev. It is a biopic on India's former skipper.

