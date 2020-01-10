Deepika Padukone's Best Moments From The Film 'Karthik Calling Karthik'

Deepika Padukone is one of the most renowned actresses of Bollywood and has also worked in Hollywood. She was seen in the Hollywood film XXX: Return of Xander Cage, but before joining the Vin Diesel on the big screen, Deepika was a famous actor in Bollywood. She was seen in the film Karthik Calling Karthik alongside Farhan Akhtar.

This film is a drama, mystery, thriller film about a loner named Karthik. In the film, he achieves a lot of success and even manages to win the heart of his gorgeous co-worker, played by Deepika Padukone. After this, Karthik starts to get mysterious phone calls early in the morning. The caller claims that he is Karthik himself. It is a very tough thing, but the chaos of Farhan finding the caller was loved by the fans. Here are Deepika Padukone best scenes in Karthik Calling Karthik.

How Farhan convinces Deepika Padukone to go out with him:

In this song from the film Karthik Calling Karthik, we can see Farhan trying to convince Deepika Padukone to go on a date with him. The song showcases how he keeps on asking her out and how, in the end, Deepika finally agrees to go on a date with him. Deepika and Farhan spend a lot of quality time together as seen in the song. This is one of Deepika Padukone best scenes in Karthik Calling Karthik.

Deepika Padukone at the bar with Farhan Akhtar

In this song from the film Karthik Calling Karthik, we can see Farhan Akhtar and Deepika Padukone at a bar. In the start of the song, we can see both the stars conversing with each other and Deepika Padukone says that she wants her to drink to have vodka. Listening to this, Farhan asks what if Deepika drinks and takes advantage of him? To which she says she won’t do it after which Farhan says then what is the point of her drinking. The song that follows is a super hit and is loved by the fans.

Deepika Padukone getting the blue locket:

In the trailer of Karthik calling Karthik, we can see Deepika Padukone receive a blue pendent from Farhan. She is standing in the rain and Farhan gives the pendant to her. This is one of the best moments from Karthik calling Karthik.

