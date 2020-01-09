Jignesh Mevani Ropes Deepika Padukone Into His Agenda, Mounts 'tax-free Chhapaak' Pressure

The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday declared Deepika Padukone-starrer film "Chhapaak" tax free in the state. The movie has also been made tax free in the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh. Union territory Puducherry also declared it tax-free. Following the suit, MLA of Gujarat's Vadgam Assembly Constituency — Jignesh Mevani, took to his Twitter handle and backed Deepika Padukone's film, saying, 'Acid attack on a woman is one of the worst forms of atrocities. Making a film on that subject is itself a revolutionary act!'

Chhattisgarh follows Madhya Pradesh; Baghel makes Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak tax-free

He added, "Gujarat assembly is meeting tomorrow: I urge fellow legislators to pass a resolution to make Chhapaak tax-free in Gujarat like other states have done." [sic] On Wednesday, Mevani had also tweeted in support of Deepika Padukone's sudden and high-profile visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). He wrote that her support counts and hopes the rest of Bollywood learns from her.

Thank you @deepikapadukone for standing up at a juncture where India and its people needed an influential person to add this pro-democracy movement's strength!



Your support counts!



Hope the rest of Bollywood - barring few - learns from you and grows a spine! — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) January 8, 2020

Before Mevani, Madhya Pradesh CM, Kamal Nath cited the strong message of the grit of an acid attack survivor portrayed in the movie as the reason for the decision. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, CM Kamal Nath in Hindi wrote, “I announce that Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak, based on an acid attack survivor, which is releasing across the country’s theatres on January 10, as tax-free.”

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak in tense legal wrangle, court orders last-minute changes

दीपिका पादुकोण अभिनीत ऐसिड अटैक सर्वाइवर पर बनी फ़िल्म “

छपाक “ जो 10 जनवरी को देश भर के सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज़ हो रही है , को मध्यप्रदेश में टैक्स फ़्री करने की घोषणा करता हूँ।

1/2 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) January 9, 2020

Usually, films gain the 'tax-free' status after they have already hit the theatres. Arjun Kapoor's Panipat, for example, was declared 'tax-free' after one-month of its release. The same events transpired when it came to Hrithik Roshan's Super 30. Deepika Padukone's visit to JNU was controversial right from the start, as it emerged that the visit was quickly used for Chhapaak's promotions, while Opposition leaders co-opted her, and have made her a symbol of their own agenda.

Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' lands in another row, now Laxmi Agarwal's lawyer sues makers

ALSO READ | SHOCKING: BJP leader makes a sexist comment over Deepika Padukone's visit to JNU