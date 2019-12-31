Deepika Padukone's Best Moments From 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'

Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular Indian actors, best known for her roles in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Bajirao Mastani, Padmavat, Bachna Ae Haseeno, etc. The actress rose to fame with her debut film, Om Shanti Om. Deepika is one of the highest-paid actresses in India and has received many awards for her performances. The Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actress also has a large fan base on social media. In the year 2018, she was also named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Listed below are some of Deepika Padukone's best moments from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.

Deepika Padukone: Best moments from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

1) Naina's Rebellious moment of taking a trip all alone

This is one of the best scenes of Deepika Padukone, portraying the role of Naina Talwar who is a nerdy, shy and simple girl. This scene is where Naina sees her friend Aditi going on a trip with friends to Manali and she too wishes to go. The rather studious Naina takes a plunge for the first time and comes out of her shell and decides to go on a trip with Aditi and her friends. She leaves a note for her parents and the next day is seen on the station along with Aditi and her friends where they all are set to leave for Manali.

2) Naina meets Bunny

This is one of the most iconic scenes from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. This scene is where Naina meets Bunny i.e Ranbir Kapoor for the very first time. Naina and Bunny were school friends and now after years, meet at the station. The scene is rather funny where nerdy Naina meets the playful Bunny. He is also the one to encourage her to take the trip when Naina finds herself in a dilemma about whether to go or not. Naina and Bunny eventually run and board the train for Manali together.

3) Naina finally gets the love of her life

This is the final scene where Naina meets the love of her life. Bunny is convinced to go and travel the world but when he is on his way to the airport he remembers all his moments with Naina. While on the other hand, Naina has bid him goodbye and knows that they will not end up together. Just then Bunny appears on her door with a cake in hand. He proposes to Naina and they end up hugging and smiling as they have finally found each other.

