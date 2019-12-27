Deepika Padukone On Cake Feeding Video: Time To Cast Me And Hrithik Roshan Together

On December 15, a bunch of Bollywood celebrities graced publicist and celebrity manager Rohini Iyer’s lavish terrace party. Out of all the popular stars who attended the party, what caught the attention of fans was Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan’s chemistry. The duo was seen posing for the camera, sharing warm hugs. Recently, a video of Hrithik Roshan sharing a piece of cake with Deepika Padukone got the internet talking. Here’s what Deepika has to say about it.

Rohini Iyer took to her Instagram to share glimpses from the party hosted by her. In it, Deepika Padukone was seen with her arms around Kartik Aaryan and Hrithik Roshan, and fans have gushed to talk about their chemistry. Recently, Deepika Padukone’s tweet addressing Hrithik Roshan in 'War' as "Death by Chocolate" had stormed the internet. Replying to Deepika’s tweet, Roshan wrote that he was all flattered. In a recent media interaction, Deepika Padukone shared her thoughts about the same video. The Chhapaak star said that the video of Hrithik feeding her a cake was a wakeup call for filmmakers to cast her and Hrithik together. Fans of both Hrithik and Padukone are already demanding an on-screen pairing.

@iHrithik in WAR is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!🤤...Just Saying... — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) December 1, 2019

If recent rumours are to be believed, then Hrithik and Deepika will share the screen space in Madhu Mantena's upcoming movie, Mahabharat. There are speculations that Hrithik Roshan might be roped in to play Lord Krishna in the upcoming film. Deepika Padukone is set to feature in the film in the role of Draupadi.

