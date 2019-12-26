Deepika Padukone Enjoys And Forms A Strong Bond With Regional Actors

Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood's greatest actors and also has been hugely instrumental in spreading mental health awareness in India. Recently, she was at a promotional event for her upcoming film Chhapaak. At the event, Deepika was having a great time with some of India's biggest regional actors, including Nithya Menen, Sonali Kulkarni and Sonam Bajwa.

Deepika has a strong bond with regional stars Nithya Menen, Sonali Kulkarni and Sonam Bajwa

Read|Deepika Padukone pulls off a Ranveer Singh look for 'Chhapaak' promotions, see pics

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram during the event and shared that her conversations with the regional actors were insightful. She also added that the talks were filled with laughter thanks to Sonam Bajwa. The actor also shared other pictures with the regional stars. Check them out below.

Read|Deepika Padukone is in love with Sabyasachi and Emilia Wickstead outfits and here's proof

Deepika Padukone also revealed that her fellow actors loved her upcoming film, Chhapaak. They also praised her film for the conversation that it brought to the table. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak is set to release on January 10, 2020. Deepika will essay the real-life story of acid attack survivor and motivational speaker, Laxmi Agarwal. The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar and will also feature Vikrant Massey in a prominent role. She will also be seen in the upcoming biographical sports drama '83. The movie is about the Cricket World Cup of 1983, which was the first cup won by the Indian Cricket Team. The movie is set to release on April 10, 2020, and stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role of Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone will essay the role of Romi Dev.

Read|Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey inspire change through this powerful video

Deepika Padukone has done noteworthy work in the field of mental health awareness. Her The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF) has worked in the development and destigmatization of mental health, since 2015. She also recently won the Crystal Award for spreading awareness about mental health.

Read|Deepika Padukone breaks down on Dance+ 5 after watching a performance dedicated to her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.