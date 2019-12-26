Deepika Padukone Breaks Down On Dance+ 5 After Watching A Performance Dedicated To Her

One of the biggest actors in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone is busy promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak. The Padmaavat actor has been appearing on several television reality shows to promote Chhapaak after she along with the makers of the film released the trailer of the film. Deepika got extremely emotional at the trailer launch event and recently broke down at a reality show.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Is In Love With Sabyasachi And Emilia Wickstead Outfits And Here's Proof

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Pulls Off A Ranveer Singh Look For 'Chhapaak' Promotions, See Pics

Deepika Padukone gets emotional on Dance+ 5

Deepika recently appeared on one of the most popular dance reality shows Dance+ 5 to promote Chhapaak. The contestants of the show dedicated a special performance for Deepika. After the performance, the actor was left spellbound giving them a standing ovation and could not hold back but broke down as the performance ended.

The contestants performed to Deepika's hit dance number Ghoomar from her movie Padmaavat. Deepika, throughout the whole performance, was grooving on her seat and when she got emotional, the show's judge Remo D'Souza hugged her as she started sobbing on his arms. She then went on to the stage to thank all the contestants and stated that she has been to so many shows but what she felt that day, she could not express in words but thanked everyone for the performance.

Also Read | Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey Inspire Change Through This Powerful Video

Deepika will be seen playing the role of an acid attack survivor in the Meghna Gulzar directorial, which is set to hit the silver screens on January 10. In a recent interview with film critic Rajeev Masand, Deepika talked about how her depression resurfaced on the sets of the film.

Deepika opened up stating that she needed to have her counsellor on the sets of the movie with her. It came out of nowhere and she was also caught off-guard. She then said that she started feeling it resurfacing and thought that maybe she was just tired or it was the long hours. Deepika further added that it got really bad and she started feeling claustrophobic as it was very tough for her emotionally to think about those days and put herself emotionally through it.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Get Cozy This Christmas, Sends Fans Into A Tizzy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.