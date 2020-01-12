The Debate
Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' Underwhelms At Box Office, Lags Behind On Opening Weekend

Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak is facing tough competition from Devgn's 'Tanhaji', & has minted a total of Rs 11 crores at Box office, performing underwhelmingly.

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chhapaak

Mired into several controversies, Deepika Padukone's prestige project, Chhapaak finally hit the ticketing counters on January 10. Facing tough competition from Ajay Devgn's historical drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the film underperformed at the Box Office. Starring Vikrant Massey alongside Padukone, the film witnessed an 'upward trend' on Day 2, as compared to its numbers on the opening day. Trade Analyst & Film Critic, Taran Adarsh has claimed that it has underachieved and it 'needs to cover lost ground on Day 3'. 

READ: Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Strong On Day 2 While Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Underperforms

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak struggles 

Box Office India reports suggest that Chhapaak performed 'decently' at premium multiplexes, but was unable to 'connect and collect' beyond metro cities. On Friday, the film contributed a total of Rs 4.47 crores, saw a meager increment of Rs 2.13 crores on Saturday. Totally, it stands at Rs 11.67 crores. The Meghna Gulzar directed film made on a budget of Rs 35 crores has not been able to achieve even 30% of its investments. 

Described as a 'commendable effort to bring a horrific true story to the big screen', the film even with good reviews from critics and audiences has failed to grow at a better pace. thus tanking at the Box Office. 

READ:  Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal Go Gaga Over Film; Compared To Baahubali 2

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is winning hearts ever since its release on Friday. While on one hand, the movie has taken an impressive opening at the box office, on the other hand, it is being lauded by the viewers. Witnessing 'remarkable' numbers in metros & mass belts at the box-office, the film is expected to record a solid weekend collection. Based on the life of brave warrior, Tanaji Malusare, the film has impressed both reviewers and viewers nationwide.

READ: Chhapaak Movie Download | The Deepika Padukone Starrer Leaked Online By Tamilrockers

READ: C'garh CM Watches 'Chhapaak', Defends Deepika Padukone's JNU Visit

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
