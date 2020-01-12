Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' Underwhelms At Box Office, Lags Behind On Opening Weekend

Mired into several controversies, Deepika Padukone's prestige project, Chhapaak finally hit the ticketing counters on January 10. Facing tough competition from Ajay Devgn's historical drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the film underperformed at the Box Office. Starring Vikrant Massey alongside Padukone, the film witnessed an 'upward trend' on Day 2, as compared to its numbers on the opening day. Trade Analyst & Film Critic, Taran Adarsh has claimed that it has underachieved and it 'needs to cover lost ground on Day 3'.

Box Office India reports suggest that Chhapaak performed 'decently' at premium multiplexes, but was unable to 'connect and collect' beyond metro cities. On Friday, the film contributed a total of Rs 4.47 crores, saw a meager increment of Rs 2.13 crores on Saturday. Totally, it stands at Rs 11.67 crores. The Meghna Gulzar directed film made on a budget of Rs 35 crores has not been able to achieve even 30% of its investments.

#Chhapaak witnesses an upward trend on Day 2, but the 2-day total is underwhelming... Decent at premium multiplexes, but unable to connect *and* collect beyond metros... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3... Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr. Total: ₹ 11.67 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 12, 2020

Described as a 'commendable effort to bring a horrific true story to the big screen', the film even with good reviews from critics and audiences has failed to grow at a better pace. thus tanking at the Box Office.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is winning hearts ever since its release on Friday. While on one hand, the movie has taken an impressive opening at the box office, on the other hand, it is being lauded by the viewers. Witnessing 'remarkable' numbers in metros & mass belts at the box-office, the film is expected to record a solid weekend collection. Based on the life of brave warrior, Tanaji Malusare, the film has impressed both reviewers and viewers nationwide.

#Tanhaji roars on Day 2... Metros *and* mass belt, multiplexes *and* single screens, #Tanhaji is simply remarkable... #Maharashtra is record-smashing... Other circuits - decent on Day 1 - join the celebrations on Day 2... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr. Total: ₹ 35.67 cr. #India biz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 12, 2020

