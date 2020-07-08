Deepika Padukone's Songs From Movies That Were Set In The Ancient Times

In her career, Deepika Padukone has been a part of many historical films and has performed on many songs set in the ancient era for her roles. Here is a list of Deepika Padukone’s songs that are set in historical times. The list includes Mohe Rang Do Laal, Ghoomar and more.

Ghoomar from Padmaavat

Featuring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, Ghoomar song is Deepika Padukone’s only dance number from the film Padmaavat. Voiced by Shreya Ghoshal and Swaroop Khan, the music of the song is composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has also directed the film. The song’s lyrics are crafted by A M Turaz. The official video of Ghoomar has crossed more than 258 Million views on YouTube.

Mohe Rang Do Laal from Bajirao Mastaani

Featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Mohe Rang Do Laal is the only classical number from the much-acclaimed film, Bajirao Mastani. Voiced by Pandit Birju Maharaj and Shreya Ghoshal, the lyrics of the song are crafted by Siddharth – Garima. Composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the official video of the song has crossed more than 40 Million views on YouTube.

Holi from Padmaavat

Featuring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, the Holi song shows the sizzling chemistry between Deepika and Shahid in the movie. The song is voiced by Richa Sharma and Shail Hada. Composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the song is inspired by the folk song of Rajasthan, which is mostly sung by the Manganiyars clan. The official video of the song had crossed four million views on YouTube. Take a look:

On the professional front

Deepika and Ranveer Singh will be seen together in the much-anticipated sports-drama, '83. The Kabir Khan directorial '83 chronicles the story of the cricket legend, Kapil Dev. While Padukone will be seen playing wife to Ranveer Singh in the movie, Ranveer will be seen essaying the character of Kapil Dev.

The much-anticipated sports drama marks the fourth association of Ranveer and Deepika onscreen. Padukone will also be seen in the Indian remake of the much-acclaimed Hollywood blockbuster, The Intern, which features Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in the leading roles. The actor will also be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday for Shakun Batra’s next.

