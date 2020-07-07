This Day That Year: Deepika Padukone Shares 'ice-gola' Picture Of Ranveer Singh & More

The Pandemic of Coronavirus has put a stop to the ongoing activities in the glamourous industry of Bollywood. However, we have a compilation of all the interesting events that happened on this day, last year and in 2018. From Deepika Padukone sharing an adorable picture of her hubby Ranveer Singh on his birthday to R. Madhavan sharing a picture with the real-life ‘Kamli’ from Sanju, here’s everything that happened in B-town on this day, that year.

This day That year July 7

Deepika Padukone shares picture of Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone shared this childhood picture of Ranveer Singh on his birthday. Along with this throwback picture of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wrote a cute note for him on his birthday, calling him her rainbow, sunshine and pineapple. In the picture, Ranveer Singh is seen enjoying an ice-lolly and looked quite adorable.

Tiger Shroff's special post for his Super Teacher

#MySuperTeacher - my dance guru #Paresh sir, was lucky enough to find him just before my debut. My dream was to dance like my hero @iHrithik and now im lucky enough to be in the same frame as #HrithikRoshan who is my super teacher as well in our upcoming film! #gratitude ❤🙏 pic.twitter.com/jfYnGIU0MF — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) July 6, 2019

Tiger Shroff shared this video on his Twitter account, in which he was seen dancing to a song from Hrithik Roshan's film. Along with the video, Tiger Shroff wrote a short note. He thanked his dance teacher for teaching him how to dance and also said that it was a dream come true for him, to dance like his idol Hrithik Roshan. He also announced about their upcoming film War and wrote that he was lucky enough to be working with the latter.

Aaradhya Bachchan copies her mother’s pose

On July 7, 2018, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visited Paris along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posed for a picture in a black and brown embellished gown, her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan copied her pose. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a picture on her Instagram account with the caption,'My Love'. (sic)

R Madhavan introduces the real Kamli from Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor starred in the film Sanju, along with actor Vicky Kaushal. In Sanju, Vicky Kaushal played the role of Sanjay Dutt’s best friend Kamli. Ever since the film had released, people were eager to know if the character of Kamli was real or a fictional character.

To put an end to all questions, actor R Madhavan stepped in and posted a picture with the real Kamli of Sanjay Dutt’s life. Sharing a picture with him, the latter wrote that the real-life Kamli-aka Paresh Ghelani was his idol too. He also wrote that the latter is more than a brother to him and is also an inspiration to him.

