Deepika Padukone Celebrates Her Instagram Milestone By Sharing Fan Edits

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone recently took to Instagram to celebrate a 50-million mark on Instagram. The actor was greeted with a number of tribute videos and edits from various fan pages that religiously follow the actor. She also shared a number of these edits, while thanking the audience for helping her cross this milestone.

Deepika Padukone has lately been keeping her fans and followers updated by posting pictures and videos of various kinds. The actor recently had a virtual celebration as she crossed the 50m mark on Instagram. On the occasion, a number of her fans made various video edits and pictures in an attempt to shed some light on the actor’s work so far. Deepika Padukone reposted a number of these edits and expressed how grateful she is, through her Instagram story. A few of these videos were about her social media presence and fashionable posts while others were about her various roles in the Hindi film industry so far. She can be seen being wished in various ways by her die-hard fans. A few accounts also put up personalized handwritten letters, expressing how much they love Deepika Padukone and her humble nature. A number of these pictures, letters, and videos were shared by Deepika Padukone on her official Instagram story. Here is how she expressed her gratefulness in a simple yet effective manner.

Previously, Deepika Padukone had taken to Instagram to wish her husband, Ranveer Singh, on the occasion of his birthday. She posted a monochrome picture were the happy couple was seen enjoying a glass of champagne while having a blissful moment. The couple looked happy and content with each other’s company in the picture. In the caption for the post, Deepika Padukone put up a loving note while wishing Ranveer Singh. She also referred to him as the light of her life and the centre of her universe. She wrote that she loved him and also wished him good health and peace of mind on the occasion. Have a look at the picture posted on Deepika Padukone’s Instagram here.

