Deepika Padukone's Pretty Sarees From 'Chennai Express' Are For Every Occasion

One of the most loved films of Deepika Padukone was Chennai Express, which was directed by Rohit Shetty. Deepika Padukone was seen in a different avatar in the film, as a South Indian girl. From getting the diction right to wearing gorgeous sarees and sporting different hairstyles, fans seemed to have loved it all.

Deepika Padukone was seen in different sarees, throughout the film and fans kept wondering about the types and styles of sarees she draped in the film. Here are the different types of sarees that Deepika Padukone was seen wearing in the movie Chennai Express.

Deepika Padukone's sarees in Chennai Express

Golden border saree

One of Deepika Padukone's most loved sarees in the film Chennai Express was the golden border South Indian saree she draped for the temple scene. She was also seen in the similar saree in the song Titli. She put on a red bindi, gold ornaments and a nose ring to complete her look. What made this look of Deepika Padukone even more stunning was gajra that she pinned to her hair.

Kanchipuram saree

Another best look of Deepika Padukone in Chennai Express was her look as a South Indian bride. She was draped in a Kanchipuram saree for one of the wedding scenes and her look with those garlands and the ornaments made her look too pretty. She went for neutral makeup and the iconic red bindi worked like magic on her gorgeous face.

Half sarees

In the entire movie, Chennai Express, Deepika Padukone was seen wearing an amazing collection of half sarees. From the red half saree in the song Titli to the colour coordinated one in the song Kashmir Main Tu Kanyakumari, Deepika Padukone looked perfect in every outfit. The cute little jhumkas and the gold bangles only added to her gorgeousness.

