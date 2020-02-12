Deepika Padukone's Love For Flowers Quite Evident In These Pictures

Many celebrities take to Instagram to post their daily life photos and also share a few glimpses about their personal life. A few celebrities also share Instagram stories where fans religiously watch what their favourite fans are doing at the moment. Right from their daily avatar, their favourite food, red carpet looks, or meeting an old friend; celebrities post everything they do on their social media. However, among these celebrities, Deepika Padukone seems to have broken the odds with her love for flowers. Yes, by looking at her Instagram handle it is very evident that among all the common criteria, Deepika seems to have reserved her Instagram handle for her fondness for flowers.

Deepika Padukone has also said it in many interviews that she is very fond of flowers. According to reports, Deepika Padukone also has a garden that has some of the most beautiful flowers. Here’s taking a look at Deepika Padukone’s Instagram profile where she has only posted about flowers, flowers, and flowers.

Along with these pictures, Deepika Padukone’s caption also seems like she cannot help her obsession. She also has a special highlight on her Instagram handle where she has only been posting about flowers. Clearly, the actor's fondness for flowers is clearly visible on Instagram.

Image courtesy: Deepika Padukone Instagram

