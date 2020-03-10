Deepika Padukone's Best Foot-tapping Dance Numbers; Check Them Out

Deepika Padukone is one of the most acclaimed and stylish personalities of Bollywood. She has achieved great success in her acting career by giving impeccable performances and choosing satirical roles. Deepika Padukone is not only a renowned actor but also a true fashionista and has a stunning fashion sense. Deepika Padukone has made a remarkable career by working in some great movies such as Padmaavat, Piku, Chhapaak, and Bajirao Mastani.

Deepika Padukone with her acting skills has portrayed awesome characters like Mastani, Leela, Padmaavati, Naina and many more. Deepika Padukone's acting skills are a huge inspiration for most of her fans and other actors in the industry. She has also made given some foot-tapping dance numbers in some of these movies. So, here are some of the best-selected dance performances from her movies that should not be missed.

Mohe Rang Do Laal

Mohe Rang Do Laal was one of the most appreciated and beautiful performances of Deepika Padukone’s career. Deepika performed this mind-blowing dance in the movie Bajirao Mastani. The set-up for this dance of Deepika Padukone in the movie is worth watching and so is her amazing dressing style.

Nagada Sang Dhol

Nagada Sang Dhol is another amazing dance song of Deepika. In this song, Deepika exudes oodles of grace, charm, and energy that make the song one of her best performances. This song was from the movie Goliyo Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela which she did with Ranveer Singh.

Ghoomar

The most epic performances of Deepika Padukone were in the movie Padmaavat, where she played the role of Padmaavat very well. The best thing about her role in this movie was her dance performance in the song Ghoomar. The song is even performed by many fans on several occasions like weddings or dance parties.

Deewani Mastani

Deepika Padukone is one of those actors who has managed to achieve great success in their career in a very short period. Her elegance and grace in the song Deewani Mastani from the movie Bajirao Mastani was impeccable. She carried herself just perfectly in the dance performance of Deewani Mastani.

Dilli Wali Girlfriend

Deepika Padukone was loved for her character Naina in the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Her dance performance in the song Dilli Wali Girlfriend was so graceful and energetic that it is also some of the best performances of her career. Her outfit in this song showcases her exceptional and stunning style and fashion sense.

