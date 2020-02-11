Deepika Padukone's Top Romantic Films To Watch This Valentine's Day 2020

Deepika Padukone has evidently emerged as one of the biggest stars working in the Hindi film industry. The actor debuted back in 2007 with Om Shanti Om and has worked in Bollywood for over 12 years. Her filmography evidently consists of a wide range of genres like drama, thriller, action and tragedy but Deepika has also worked in a number of romantic films. Below are some of the best romantic films by Deepika Padukone that are a perfect fit for Valentine's Day watchlist.

Also read: Deepika Padukone's corporate wardrobe that prove she is the perfect boss-lady, see pics

Love Aaj Kal (2009)

The Imitiaz Ali directorial film Love Aaj Kal released back in 2009 and was a box office success at the time. Love Aaj Kal featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor and Giselli Monteiro in pivotal roles. The film showcased the journey of two individual couples based in modern and past times.

Picture Courtesy - Love Aaj Kal IMDB

Also read: Deepika Padukone drops another hint about her mystery Valentine's Day vacay with hubby

Cocktail (2012)

As per Deepika Padukone herself, Cocktail was the film that allowed her to showcase her range as an actor. The film revolved around the story of three friends stuck in a love triangle which results in a heartwarming conclusion. The film features Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty in pivotal roles alongside Deepika Padukone.

Picture Courtesy - Cocktail IMDB

Also read: Deepika Padukone did THIS on the first day of her Valentine's getaway with Ranveer Singh

Tamasha (2015)

Though this film does not completely revolve around the love story between Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's characters, a major portion of the film was based on that storyline. The film features a central theme of Ranbir Kapoor's character finding himself and trying to break away from the monotony of life. Tamasha was also critically acclaimed with Imtiaz Ali sitting on the director's chair and an IMDB score of 7.3.

Picture courtesy - Tamasha IMDB

Also read: Deepika Padukone gives an update on 'Mahabharat', calls it the 'most ambitious project'

Also read: Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' fails to make a splash, here's its Box Office report card

Cover photo courtesy - Deepika Padukone Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.