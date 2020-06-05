Deepika Padukone's Costumes In 'Padmaavat' Had Sinhalese Influence; Know Why

Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for crafting films with lavishly detailed sets and costumes. His 2018 release film Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone left a lasting impression on the audience. But, do you know that the outfits sported by Deepika Padukone in the period-drama were an amalgamation of Rajput and Sinhalese culture? Read more here.

Deepika Padukone's outfits for Padmaavat

Interestingly, before the release of the film, the Delhi-based designer Harpreet Narula who designed the costumes for Padmaavat talked about the team efforts and preparation for Rani Padmavati's outfits. In her interview with a leading daily, Harpreet Narula said that while designing costumes for Deepika Padukone in the film, the designer felt like she is living in that era.

The designer also mentioned that Padmavati was born to a Sinhala king and was later married to Rawal Ratan Singh, King of Chittor. In the interview, Narula mentioned that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's cinema can never have a predictable queen and to recreate Rani Padmavati's aura, they wanted to design a wardrobe that reflected here individuality.

In another interview, Harpreet said that since the film takes one back in time to the 11-12th century, the fabrics was handmade and handstitched. She also revealed that they neither used machines nor anything inorganic. Giving an insight into the design planning, she said that she used mull, chanderi, and kota to keep it light-weighted.

Details of Padmaavat

Talking about the film, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial hit the screens on December 1, 2018 and managed to bag praises from the audience and the critics. The film not only set BO on fire but also entered the â‚¹300 crore club.

Apart from Deepika Padukone, the film also featured Shahid Kapoor in the lead role of Maharaja Rawal Ratan Singh. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh played his career's first negative role as he essayed ruler Alauddin Khilji in the period drama. Apart from the lead actors, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad, and Anupriya Goenka, among many others, played significant characters in the film.

