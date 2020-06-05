Guess How Many Days Deepika Padukone Took To Prepare For 'Ghoomar' Song In 'Padmaavat'?

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's 2018 release Padmaavat is considered as one of the finest performances of the actor. And top of that, her moves in the song Ghoomar as Rani Padmavati won millions of hearts. But do you know that Deepika Padukone had to undergo training to learn the Rajasthani folk dance with a routine of three hours a day for 12 days straight?

READ | Deepika Padukone's Lehenga In 'Padmaavat' Weighed 30 Kgs: Learn More Interesting Trivia

Deepika Padukone's preparation for Ghoomar

As per reports, Deepika Padukone learned the Rajasthani folk dance under the renowned dance master Jyothi D Tommaar. Ghoomar traditionally involves twirling in circles, leaving the onlookers enchanted and mesmerised by the beautiful visuals as the massive lehengas of dancers form a colourful circle. The song was choreographed by Kruti Mahesh Midya. According to the reports, Deepika had to do the dance rehearsals in the extravagant costume, adorned with heavy jewellery.

READ | Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Or Katrina Kaif-Salman Khan; Better On-screen Pair?

During the promotions of Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone said that the Ghoomar song has been one of the most difficult song sequences that Sanjay Leela Bhansali and she have shot for. She, in an interview with a leading news portal, further added that she had started preparing for the film several months before the team started filming. However, it was for the Ghoomar song that Deepika Padukone walked onto the set as Padmavati for the very first time. She mentioned that the shooting of Padmaavat began with the Ghoomar song. Recalling her mark for the first shot, she also said she felt a chill run through her spine as it was almost as if Padmavati‘s soul had entered her body.

READ | Deepika Padukone Starrer 'Padmaavat' Set Many BO Records Upon Its Release

The Ghoomar song received 8.5 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours. Currently, the song has crossed 258 million views on YouTube. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film features Deepika in the titular role while Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh essayed Maharaja Rawal Ratan Singh and the role of invader Alauddin Khilji, respectively. The period drama film roared at the BO, as it managed to enter the ₹300 crores club.

READ | Deepika Padukone's 5 Unforgettable Dialogues From Her Blockbuster Film 'Padmaavat'

Deepika's upcoming projects

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The film was inspired by the life of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika will soon essay a pivotal character in Kabir Khan's sports-biopic '83. She has announced her other projects as well, including The Intern and a Shakun Batra's untitled project.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.