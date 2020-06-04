Deepika Padukone's Lehenga In 'Padmaavat' Weighed 30 Kgs: Learn More Interesting Trivia

Padmaavat was released in the year 2018. The movie starred Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor along with Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The story of Padmaavat is based on the history of Rajasthan’s noble King Ratan Singh and his queen Padmavati, the Queen of Mewar. The film was a great success at the box-office. The film won the National Film Award for Best Music Direction, the Best Performance in a leading role-female, and also the Filmfare Award for Best Music Director. Let’s take a look at some interesting trivia about the film Padmaavat.

Interesting trivia about Padmaavat

Shahid Kapoor’s role

For the role of Raja Rawal Ratan Singh, Hrithik Roshan and Fawad Khan were considered before Shahid Kapoor. Shahid Kapoor for the first time paired up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh in the film Padmaavat.

Deepika Padukone’s role

For the role of Padmaavati, Deepika Padukone was reportedly paid Rs.12 crores as she was a prominent character. This film was a new milestone for the female actors of Bollywood. Deepika Padukone’s lehenga in the film that were designed by Rimple Narula were approximately worth Rs.2 crores and weighs 30 kg.

Karni Sena controversy

The budget for this film outperforms Bajirao Mastani and hits near Rs 180 Crores. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film was encircled by controversy on various grounds. To start with, for the alleged romantic dream sequence between Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh that was termed defamatory to the sect by many. Shri Rajput Karni Sena, a religious association situated in Rajasthan slammed the film, first for an inappropriate depiction and later for demonstrating broken mirrors in the Padmini Mahal in Chittorgarh Fort. And by digging deep into history, they also pointed attention to the fact that there is no written proof about Alauddin Khilji's adoration towards Raani Padmavati.

The Ghoomar Song

Reportedly, Deepika Padukone sought training with a Rajasthani dance teacher Jyoti D Tommar, on regular basis for twelve days, three hours a day for "Ghoomar song". Padukone did over sixty-six twirls during the shooting of the song "Ghoomar". She considered the song "Ghoomar" as "one of the most challenging and tough song sequences" she had performed. "Ghoomar" song gathered more than 10 Million views within 24 hours and gained the highest number of views for T-Series in 24 hours. Reportedly, singer, Shreya Ghoshal too considers the Rajasthani track "Ghoomar" as a "landmark" in her profession.

Ranveer Singh needed a psychiatrist

As per certain reports, the role of Allauddin Khilji so influenced Ranveer Singh's personality and conduct that he needed to visit a therapist to come back to normal. Ranveer Singh locked himself in his home for 21 days to get into the character of Alauddin Khilji. Salman Khan was offered to play the villain role of Allauddin yet he rejected it. The on-screen character of Ranveer Singh looked brutal as the horrible Khilji. Ranveer owned the notorious character. However, after the entertainer wrapped up the film, he reportedly went to numerous therapy sessions to escape the negative character traits played by him.

