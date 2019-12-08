Deepika Padukone Movies That Will Always Stay Special For Fans

Having bagged several best actor awards for her films like Padmaavat, Piku, and Ram Leela, Deepika Padukone is one of the top actors in Bollywood. She made a grand debut opposite Bollywood’s king, Shah Rukh Khan, in Om Shanti Om, for which she received an award for Best Female Debutant that year. Deepika has done at least 31 films in her Bollywood career and one international film with Vin Diesel. In a recent interview, when Deepika was asked about how she makes her choice for an individual film or role, the actor revealed that nothing has changed her way of choosing films in the last 10 years of her career trajectory. Here are some of her roles that are widely loved by the fans.

1: Piku

Deepika Padukone's Piku won many hearts. The actor played the title role of a Bengali architect, residing in Delhi. She portrayed the role of a daughter who loves her widowed father and takes extreme care of him. Deepika did complete justice to the character and it was widely appreciated by the audiences and the critics alike. Her character was the talking point after the movie released. With Piku, she definitely set a new benchmark for herself. She even bagged best Actress IIFA for Piku.

2: Ram Leela

Deepika got a golden chance of playing the lead role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon ki Raasleela: Ram Leela. Deepika became critics’ favourite after this movie and also won several best actress awards for the same. Deepika's expressions, dialogue delivery, dance and desi looks were appreciated a lot. With this film, the actor proved that she can even play a village girl convincingly. Even her chemistry with Ranveer Singh was much appreciated by the actor.

3: Chennai Express

Deepika Padukone portrayed the character of a South Indian girl whose father is a don. Meenamma aka Deepika won the hearts of the audience with her adorable Tamil accent to her way of zipping up Rahul at times. Her gorgeous looks and funny dialogues were something that was very much appreciated by the viewers. This was the second movie of the actor with her co-star Shah Rukh Khan after Om Shaanti Om. The actor also bagged many Best Actress awards for her character including IIFA and Stardust Best Actress Awards.

4: Padmaavat

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat starring Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid made headlines even before its release. Deepika played Rani Padmavati, and despite all the criticism, she received glowing praises for her portrayal of the queen. According to box office India, Padmaavat crossed Rs 300 crore at the box office and is considered one of the biggest blockbusters of 2018.

