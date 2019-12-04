Deepika Padukone's Best And Most Memorable Moments From Love Aaj Kal

Deepika Padukone is the most in-demand actor of Bollywood, having bagged several best actor awards for her films like Padmaavat, Piku, and Ram Leela. She made a grand debut opposite Bollywood’s king, Shah Rukh Khan, in Om Shaanti Om, for which she received awards for best female debutant that year. Deepika has done at least thirty-one films in her Bollywood career and one international film with Vin Diesel. She is a critically acclaimed actor and has been actively involved in spreading awareness about mental illness. Although the actor faced a stagnancy in her career for a while, she rose back to her pedestal and has been getting critical acclamations as well as love from her fans ever since. The movie Love Aaj Kal, a movie by Imtiaz Ali, starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan, rocked at the box office. Imtiaz Ali is set to release a sequel of this movie in 2020, in which Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan would be seen romancing on the screen. While the sequel of the movie is all set to hit the theatres in 2020, let’s take a look at the best moments of the Love Aaj Kal movie which has completed ten years of its release.

Best Moments from Love Aaj Kal

1) Last goodbye before leaving.

In this scene, Saif meets Deepika to say his goodbyes before she leaves the city. She is made to feel special by him as she received flowers by him for the first time. In this scene, the love is shown as a blooming bud between the two.

2) The leading stars are still in love.

This scene is particularly full of Bollywood masala. The scene shows that Saif's character realises he is still in love with Deepika's character when he sees that he is about to lose her forever to someone else. Watch this clip to relive the moment again.

3) Jai and Meera meet for the first time.

In this scene, the viewers see the lead stars meet for the first time in at a cliched place, a club.

