What's Deepika Padukone's 'mantra' To Select Movies? Here's What She Says

Deepika Padukone was last seen in the movie Padmaavat alongside Ranveer Singh. The movie did extremely well at the box office and Deepika was widely appreciated for her work. The actor is gearing up for two upcoming projects, Chaapak and ‘83. In a recent interview, when Deepika Padukone was asked about how she makes her choice for an individual film or role, the actor revealed that nothing has changed her way of choosing films in the last 10 years of her career trajectory.

Deepika Padukone on opting for a role or a movie

Recently, Deepika Padukone in conversation with a leading daily talked about her roles and her perspective towards choosing a movie. The actor was keen enough to firmly speak that she follows her gut and heart. Deepika mentioned that if she feels butterflies in her stomach after reading the script, she totally prefers to opt for that role. She added that the film should unsettle her. She further added that for many, she only takes up thrilling roles but that's not so. She said that a feel-good buddy drama would also satisfy her if she likes the script. In the context of her character in the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, she said that she opted for the movie because she had never played any character like Naina. Deepika Padukone also mentioned that the character should make her feel challenged and she always listens to the voice in her head while choosing a role.

Deepika Padukone’s next upcoming project, Chhapaak will feature her as an acid attack survivor. The actor feels the role challenging enough to do it. Deepika would also make her debut as a producer with the movie Chhapaak. Chhapaak is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal who is an acid attack survivor. It is directorial by Meghna Gulzar.

When asked about her choices as a producer towards films, she said that her choices will be similar to a producer as they were as an actor. She added that they will be driven by her creative side and not by commercial viability. She said that she will tell stories that are emotionally relatable. The actor added that she has always relied upon this fact and will continue to do so. Deepika was also quizzed if she will only select issue-based films as a producer. She replied that she would rather let things unfold slowly than talking about it. It is always nice if it unfolds in front of the audience as and when it happens, the actor added.

