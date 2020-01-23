Deepika Padukone Slays In White Ethnic And Western Outfits; Which One Looks Better?

Deepika Padukone is an exceptional actor who carries herself with poise and elegance. Deepika Padukone’s fashion outings never go wrong, be it her airport look or her traditional look. She can pull off anything with ease. Deepika Padukone is making waves in Bollywood with her sartorial choices. She was recently spotted in two white outfits, one traditional and the other western, and both were loved by fans.

Check out Deepika Padukone’s white ethnic look here:

Deepika Padukone slayed in the white organza saree which featured white embroidery work. She kept her look simple yet elegant by not over accessorising her ensemble. She paired her gorgeous ethnic attire with statement earrings and bangles. Deepika Padukone’s hair was tied in a neat bun and her smoky eye makeup added grace to her look.

Check out Deepika Padukone’s white western look here:

Deepika Padukone completely rocked her white statement outfit. The pantsuit featured an oversized white coat and exaggerated collar. Her hair was tied in a neat bun and Deepika Padukone accessorised her statement outfit with white earrings and heels.

Both the outfits donned by Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous on her. While one is perfect for a traditional outing, the other one can be worn in a high-class corporate party. She can be seen inspiring many fans with her fashion statements. What do you think which outfit looked better?

What is next in store for Deepika Padukone?

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen portraying the character of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor, in the movie Chhapaak. The movie was helmed by Meghna Gulzar of Raazi's fame. Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83, playing the role of Romi, the wife of Kapil Dev. The film also stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev.

