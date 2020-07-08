Deepika Padukone's Foot-tapping Numbers Featuring Akshay Kumar

Deepika Padukone has worked with several leading men in the industry so far. Her chemistry with Akshay Kumar has also been appreciated over time. Movies like Chandni Chowk to China, Housefull, and Desi Boyz feature Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone together. These films bag a list of really amazing soundtracks, from romantic to peppy songs. So, below mentioned is a list of some of the best songs of Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar.

Tere Naina

“Tere Naina" is from the Bollywood movie 'Chandni Chowk To China' featuring Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone. The song is sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Shreya Ghosal, while the music is composed by Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, and Loy Mendonca. The lyrics of the song ‘Tere Naina’ are penned by Rajat Arora. Form the film, Chandni Chowk To China, this is Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone romantic track presented under the banner of T-Series.

Chandni Chowk to China

This music video from the film Chandni Chowk to China is the title song of the film. The movie was Bollywood's first-ever Kungfu comedy. The title song which has rap music features Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar in it. This amazing music video of Akshay Kumar and Bohemia C C 2 C was presented under the music production of T-series.

Jhak Maar Ke

From the dialogues to songs, all the things and parts of the movie became popular from this Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone’s starrer. Jhak Maar Ke is a peppy song choreographed by Bosco and the music is given by Pritam. This song features Deepika Padukone along with John Abraham, where he is trying to convince her. Desi Boyz, the song from the film is made a little comic and portrays a musical fight in which Deepika Padukone is also dancing. The songs of the film are choreographed by Bosco-Caesar, while the artist of this song is Harshdeep Kaur and Neeraj Shridhar.

Oh Girl You’re Mine

This dance song "Oh Girl You're Mine" from the Bollywood movie 'Housefull' stars Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Deepika Padukone. All four actors are seen dancing on the beach on this song. The song is sung by the artists, Loy Mendonca, Tarun Sagar, and Alyssa Mendonsa. The lyricist is Sameer, while the music is given by Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, and Loy Mendonca under the banner of T-series.

