An Akshay Kumar Songs Playlist Will Get Your Wedding Guests Grooving In No Time

Akshay Kumar is one of the most prominent actors in Bollywood. Over his long and successful career in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar has worked in several blockbuster movies. So if you are planning your wedding playlist, these Akshay Kumar songs should definitely be a part of it.

Akshay Kumar’s songs perfect for weddings

1. Sauda Khara Khara

Sauda Khara Khara is the newest party song in Bollywood. This Punjabi track is perfect for your wedding. Also do not forget to watch the Sauda Khara Khara video song for some dance inspiration. Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani make a wonderful dance trio in this wedding hit.

2. Bala

This is another party favourite in the Akshay Kumar’ songs playlist. This quirky track from Housefull 4 showed Akshay Kumar in a different avatar. So do not forget to add this track to your wedding playlist. The song’s iconic signature step gets everybody grooving on the dance floor.

3. Chura Ke dil Mera

Apart from his new movies Akshay Kumar’s 90's flicks have also produced several dance hits. One of those dance hits is the song Chura ke Dil Mera. This song is from the movie Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

4. Aapka Kya Hoga Janabe Ali

This is another of Akshay Kumar’s songs that you should add to your wedding list. The song has several catchy lyrics and great beats. This track from Housefull comes with an additional bonus. The song has pretty great choreography to take some inspiration from.

5. Dil Cheez Tujhe Dedi

Dil Cheez Tujhe Dedi was a track from the film Airlift. The track and its music are worth being part of any wedding playlist. The song also has some great lyrics. So do not forget to add this track to your Akshay Kumar’s songs playlist.

