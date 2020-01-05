Deepika Padukone's 4 Best Moments From The Movie 'Cocktail'

Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. Her performance in Cocktail is considered as one of her finest performances till now. Deepika plays the role of Veronica, a free-spirited party girl. The film is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Saif Ali Khan and Dinesh Vijan. Here are some of her best moments from Cocktail.

Also read | Deepika Padukone Looks Elegant While Sporting A Rani Pink Kurta At The Airport

Deepika Padukone’s best moments from Cocktail

Also read | Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up On His Break-up With Deepika Padukone: "Was Detached, Felt Lost"

Traditional look

Deepika played the character of Veronica, who is an extrovert. To impress Gautam’s (Saif Ali Khan) mother, she opts for a traditional look on a holiday. That is when she starts to change as a person and seeks stability in her life. That was an adorable moment in the film.

Famous prank

Veronica is one such friend who is admired by everyone. There is a moment when Meera (Diana Penty) tells her about Gautam’s flirtatious nature, and she immediately agrees to pull off a prank on Gautam who is in the middle of a business meeting. She gets in with a lot of courage and blames him for breaking up with her.

Also read | Deepika Padukone Asks The Papparazzi, "Don't You Get Tired?", Watch Video

Outburst

Veronica's character happily sacrifices her love at the beginning of the movie. But slowly, the fear of being alone makes her speak out the truth in a very harsh way. She bursts out at Meera and asks her to leave her house as soon as possible. It describes her loneliness in the best way possible.

Acceptance

Veronica finally shows her big heart in the end. She asks Gautam to re-unite with Meera as she realises that he has always admired and loved Meera instead of her. The two of them surprise Meera by flying to New Delhi.

Deepika Padukone will be now seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak which is based on the life of an acid attack survivor. The film is co-produced under the banner of Fox Star Studios. It will hit the screens on January 10, 2020, and will clash with Ajay Devgn’s Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Also read | Deepika Padukone, Kareena, Kangana Nail The Comfy Travel Look With Chic Ethnic Attire

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.