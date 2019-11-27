Deepika Padukone Looks Elegant While Sporting A Rani Pink Kurta At The Airport

Deepika Padukone made her acting debut in the movie Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Since then she has come a long way. Time has also named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2018. Deepika Padukone is a phenomenal actor with great poise and elegance. Deepika Padukone's fashion statements never go wrong, be it her airport look or desi look. She can pull off anything with quite ease and grace.

Recently, Deepika Padukone was spotted wearing a rani pink Kurta with matching dupatta and palazzo pants. She paired her outfit with brown mojari. Deepika Padukone accessorised her look with a statement bag. Minimalistic makeup and hair tied in a puffy pony completed her look. She rocked the desi look and gave her fans and followers major fashion goals.

What is next in store for Deepika Padukone?

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen portraying the character of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor, in the movie Chhapaak. Chhapaak is helmed by Meghna Gulzar of Raazi fame. Along with this, Deepika will also be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83, playing the role of Romi, the wife of Kapil Dev. The film also stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev.

