Deepika Padukone Asks The Papparazzi, "Don't You Get Tired?", Watch Video

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone always managed to grab the attention of the paparazzi with her appearance. Recently, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport and her photos in a pink colour salwar suit paired with a maroon mojadi shoes left her fans amazed. While walking her way to the car with a smiling face, she asked the shutterbugs if they don't get tired. The video also features Kangana Ranaut, who went for a formal look and is seen a three-piece pale-white colour suit. Waving at the photographers, Kangana moved towards her car. Watch the video below:

DP has always been vocal with paparazzi. She never misses any chance to pull their leg sarcastically. Her other interaction in July 2019 also went viral when, with a smile on her face, she teased the paparazzi at the airport. In the video, she is seen asking a photographer to sit in her car as the latter was constantly clicking her pictures.

On the work front, the Bajirao Mastani actor will soon make her comeback on the silver screen after almost a year. The Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak, which will also introduce Deepika as a producer, is slated to release on January 10, 2020. The film will also feature popular television actor Vikrant Massey. Apart from this, she will also share screen space with Ranveer in Kabir Khan's '83 releasing on April 10, 2020. The sports-biography will reunite DeepVeer after almost four years (not counting their 2018's release Padmaavat as the duo was not shot in a single frame in any scene).

