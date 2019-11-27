Deepika Padukone, Kareena, Kangana Nail The Comfy Travel Look With Chic Ethnic Attire

Bollywood celebrities have always stunned with their airport looks. Be it a film, an event, or even travelling, Bollywood celebrities are always the best dressed as they step out. It is said that the only time they can get into their non-glamorous look is when they are comfortable within the four walls of their home or wherever they are travelling. However, these celebrities could be dressed in the most casual avatar but they still know to rock their looks completely.

Recently, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kangana Ranaut were spotted at the Mumbai airport. These popular actors were seen stunning their comfortable travel looks with chic ethnic attire. The fans of these actors are seen going crazy over the outfits that their favourite Bollywood actors were seen sporting.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor's Injured Hand Worries Fans, They Ask "What Happened To Our Ranno's Hand"

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Kartik Aaryan & Kapil Sharma Crack Fart Jokes, Crack-Up Audience

Deepika Padukone is known to be one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood as of now. According to her fans, Deepika Padukone is always said to be ahead of the fashion game. Recently, Deepika was snapped at the airport today. The Padmaavat actor was seen sporting a fuchsia pink salwaar suit with brown mojari juttis. Deepika was also seen carrying a brown handbag. Deepika's fans fell in love with her overall outfit and how she was seen sporting it.

Check out the pictures

Some time ago, even Kareena Kapoor Khan was also spotted at the airport. The actor is known to make heads turn every time she steps out of her house. The Bollywood diva is said to be ruling the Bollywood industry like nobody else. Could be gym attire or even her airport looks, the actor has always stunned all her outfits. Kareena Kapoor was seen wearing a loose cotton kurta and straight-cut pants. Kareena also paired the outfit with a loose leather jacket over her shoulder. Kareena's black shades and sneakers complemented her overall look.

A couple of days ago, the "Queen of Bollywood" Kangana Ranaut was also snapped at the Mumbai airport. The Queen actor was seen in a very stylish avatar. Kangana can be seen sporting a beautiful autumn-style outfit, a sea-green and black printed oversized dress. Kangana paired the dress with a vintage-inspired duster coat, pleather tights, and boots.

Also Read: Arjun Rampal: The Birthday Boy Is A Doting Father

Also Read: Mouni Roy's Video From Manali Is Giving Her Fans Winter Vibes; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.