Deepika Padukone Reluctant To Do Serious Roles; Rejects Pradeep Sarkar's Next?

Deepika Padukone has had a busy January as her movie Chhapaak is now open for business. The actor is working hard to make her movie a success and also leave an impact on the audience. It seems that after doing such a serious and important role, Deepika wants to be a part of something light and breezy.

Deepika Padukone turned down a project?

According to a report by an entertainment website, director Pradeep Sarkar had approached Deepika with regards to his next project, which deals with the serious topic. Deepika had also reportedly agreed to be a part of this unnamed movie after she had read the script. The recent development, however, claims that Deepika has now turned down the project.

A source shared with the entertainment website reveals some details about the same. The source claimed that the makers of the movie had met Deepika a couple of months ago to narrate the story to her. Deepika had like the story and thus had agreed to read the script. The source then revealed Deepika got wrapped up with Chhapaak promotions and couldn't get back to the makers with a definite answer. After a month, Deepika's team then reverted and informed that she won't be able to do the movie as she wants to now go for light-hearted subjects. She is reportedly reluctant to do heavy and serious movies anymore as they might consume her emotionally.

The movie by Pradeep Sarkar, along with Vasant Thakkar, is a biopic of Bindoni Dasi, who is known best as Nati Bindoni. Nati Bindoni was a Bengali courtesan who later became a theatre actress during the 19th century. Nati Bindoni was famous for her performances and her craze gripped the Kolkata stage.

The report also claims that the role has now landed on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's lap. The actor or makers haven't given any confirmation yet. An announcement from the makers might make the news official soon.

Image Courtesy: Deepika Padukone Instagram

