Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday And Siddhant Chaturvedi Confirmed In Shakun Batra's Next

Deepika Padukone will reportedly feature in Kapoor & Sons fame director Shakun Batra's next project along with Student Of The Year 2 actor Ananya Panday and Gully Boy's MC Sher Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is scheduled to release on February 12, 2021, and is set to begin filming early next year. The makers and the actors of the film took to Instagram earlier today and confirmed Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi as the cast of the new project.

Ananya Panday expressed her joy at being cast for the second Dharma Productions film after her debut film Student Of The Year 2 as she claimed in the caption that "Dreams really do come true". The opportunity to be cast in the film along with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday is a reason for happiness beyond bounds for actor Siddhant Chaturvedi who shot to fame for portraying the character of MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy besides actor Ranveer Singh. Director Shakun Batra took to Instagram to share the news and claimed that he could not wait to start filming for this project.

More about the film

Deepika Padukone will reportedly be co-producing the film along with Karan Johar and director Shakun Batra. The Padmaavat actor had hinted on her collaboration with Shakun Batra earlier this year at a film festival. She had then revealed that she will be acting in the film. The story will reportedly revolve around a dark and messy romance, unlike a typical Dharma Productions romantic film. The story is a slightly darker take on modern love and is written by Ayesha Devitre and Sumit Roy. The film will release around Valentine's Day in 2021.

