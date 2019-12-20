Deepika Padukone Is A Breath Of Fresh Air In This Floral Dress With Cape; See Pics

Deepika Padukone is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. Apart from being known for her acting prowess, Deepika is also a style icon who fans look up to. The Chhapaak actor will be seen in a different appearance in the film where she will go de-glam for her role. The actress recently stepped out in a rather glamorous avatar and upload some stunning pictures on social media as her Instagram story. Take a look at what she wore.

The Queen and floral printed cape

Recently, Deepika shared photos of herself in a floral printed look with flowy pants and a cape. She paired the look with green emerald earrings that complemented her attire well. The outfit had a corset type top and flowy pants with full-sleeves cape jacket. The actor completed her look with a messy ponytail hairdo. The ivory printed floral dress went well with Deepika and she looked stunning in her overall outfit. The actor posted these photos on her Instagram story which gave fans a small glimpse of her stylish avatar.

Check out the pictures below:

On her professional front

Currently, Deepika has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Chhapaak. The film is based on the story of Laxmi Agarwal who was an acid attack survivor. The film will see Deepika playing the role of Malti who fights against the system to ban the unregulated sale of acid. Vikrant Massey will be seen playing her love interest in the film. The movie is directed by Meghana Gulzar. The movie is produced by Deepika in collaboration with Fox Star Studios. The movie is slated to hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020.

Watch the trailer of Chhapaak

