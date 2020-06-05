Deepika Padukone’s These Cover Photos Are Sight For Sore Eyes, See Pics

Deepika Padukone is one Bollywood actor who needs no introduction, owing to her glorious body of work and the recognition won for it. Being a true-blue fashionista, Deepika Padukone has also graced the cover page of some esteemed magazine. The actor managed to stun everyone with her scorching good looks and photogenic pictures during her stint as the cover girl for these magazines.

Deepika Padukone's scintillating good looks and her radiating aura always makes her fans beam with delight when the actor graces the cover page of a magazine. Here are some of the gorgeous pictures of Deepika Padukone as she graced the cover page of these magazines.

Times when Deepika Padukone was a visual delight as the cover girl for these magazines

Unraveling The Mystery

Deepika Padukone graced the cover page of this esteemed magazine and did not fail to raise the temperatures by several notches as she did so. Deepika Padukone can be seen sporting an intense and sultry gaze on the cover of the magazine. The actor can be seen donning a light orange Louis Vuitton attire.

But it is Deepika Padukone's hair and makeup which is stealing the show in this cover photo. The actor has opted for a radiant and exotic makeup as she opts for a messy hair. Deepika Padukone also complements the look with dangler earrings. Take a look at Deepika Padukone's picture.

Bewitching Is The Word

The Padmaavat actor is a sight to behold on the cover page of a magazine wherein she makes a bold style statement with black. Deepika has opted for a backless choker styled gown with a knotted cape and trail in the back. The outfit is perfectly complementing her slender frame.

The actor has paired up the look with sheer black gloves. But is her intricate accessorization which is adding to the look wherein she has gone for statement earrings along with rings. With her hair tied to a neat ponytail, she has opted for radiant makeup. Take a look at the Piku actor's picture.

Tryst With The Denim

The Bajirao Mastani actor has opted for a casual yet chic denim look as she graces the cover page of this magazine. The actor has paired up her denim jacket with faded jeans. With her hair tied to a neat bun, she has also opted for hoop earrings. Take a look at the lovely picture.

