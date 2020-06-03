Deepika Padukone Recommends Classic Lockdown Movie To Watch; Click To Know Which Film

Deepika Padukone recently took to Instagram to share a movie recommendation with her fans. The star uploaded a story of the film The Green Mile by Tom Hanks and also added #FRANKDARABONT, who is the writer of the film, with the story. The story also had a watch it now gif with the picture of the film's poster.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone & Ranbir Kapoor 'YJHD' Making Video Will Leave You Nostalgic; Watch

The Green Mile is a classic movie

Deepika Padukone is extremely active on social media and recently took out time to share a movie recommendation with her fans. She uploaded the poster of the film The Green Mile and suggested that her fans go watch the movie. The movie released in 1999, and featured Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film was an adaption of Stephen King's novel of the same name and written by Frank Darabont. A prison fantasy crime drama, the film was about a death row corrections officer played by Tom Hanks who starts seeing strange events occur after an unusual inmate is bought in. The movie revolves around Tom Hanks' character and the prison inmate. The Green Mile has been defined as a Morden Classic by many critics.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Or Kangana Ranaut: Who Wore The Strapless Red Gown Better?

Picture Credit: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

In an earlier story, Deepika uploaded a rainbow poster with the slogan - Love does not Discriminate and a hashtag of Pride Month 2020. The story was in clear support of the LQTBQA+ community and also was in regard to pride month, which is June every year.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone-Saif Ali Khan Or Katrina Kaif-Akshay Kumar; Better On Screen Pair?

Picture Credit: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

The star, who is self- quarantining with her husband actor Ranveer Singh, keeps all of her fans updated with her life and her personal recommendations for lockdown. In her last post, she uploaded a few snapshots of herself and Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Yeh Jawani Hei Dewani marking a 7 year anniversary since the movie released. She also added the caption - Our very first look test - and a quote by her character in the film - ‘Yaadein mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hain...Ek baar khula, toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge’. Ranveer Singh commented "cute" on this picture.

In her recent posts, she also mentioned that she was keeping safe and healthy. She also asked all her fans to remain safe, healthy, and happy amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's Fun Songs From 'Break Ke Baad' To Tune In To During Quarantine

Promo Pic Courtesy: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.