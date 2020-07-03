Deepika Padukone's Most Viewed 'making Videos' From Films Like 'Raabta' And More; Watch

Deepika Padukone has delivered many successful films throughout her career and many making videos are available online, which features the actor going through preparation rounds for some of her most iconic scenes. Here is a list of Deepika’s most-viewed ‘making’ videos from her films. Take a look.

Raabta

Deepika Padukone made a cameo appearance in the Sushant Singh Rajput-Kriti Sanon starrer, Raabta, which released in 2017. As seen in the making videos shared by the makers on YouTube, Deepika Padukone can be seen practicing her dance moves to perfect the song. Speaking about Deepika’s look in the song, Kriti Sanon mentioned that she was stunned to see Deepika in her new smoky look. The making video crossed over 1.5 million views. Take a look:

Bajirao Mastani

In 2015, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone joined hands for the much-loved period drama, Bajirao Mastani. As seen in the making video shared by the makers, Deepika Padukone can be seen speaking about her character, Mastani in the movie. The actor remarks that, in the movie, Mastani was feminine, beautiful and elegant warrior princess, however, was strong and powerful at the same time. Deepika added that her character was very determined and always went after what she desired. The video crossed 1.2 million views on Youtube.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela

In 2013, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone joined hands for the first time for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s love drama. Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela. As seen in the making video shared for the song Nagada Sang Dhol, Sanjay Leela Bhansali can be seen emulating the tune of the song in gibberish, while singer Shreya Ghoshal voices it. Recalling the first time she heard the music for Nagada Sang, Deepika mentioned that the song has a visual power and was very unique. The video crossed 4.7 million views on YouTube.

On the professional front

Deepika and Ranveer Singh will be seen together in the much-anticipated sports-drama, '83. The Kabir Khan directorial '83 chronicles the story of the cricket legend, Kapil Dev. While Padukone will be seen playing wife to Ranveer Singh in the movie, Ranveer will be seen essaying the character of Kapil Dev.

The much-anticipated sports drama marks the fourth association of Ranveer and Deepika onscreen. Padukone will also be seen in the Indian remake of the much-acclaimed Hollywood blockbuster, The Intern, which features Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in the leading roles. The actor will also be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday for Shakun Batra’s next.

