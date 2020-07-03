Choreographer Saroj Khan Passes Away In Mumbai Due To Cardiac Arrest

Veteran Choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 1.52 am. The choreographer passed away due to cardiac arrest. The cremation services took place at Malad Muslim Kabristaan early in the morning. Saroj Khan is survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan.

Renowned Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan dies due to cardiac arrest — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 3, 2020

The 71-year-old Saroj Khan was rushed to the hospital on Saturday, June 20, 2020, when the ace choreographer started complaining about having breathing problems and her health started deteriorating. She was taken to the Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai after which a mandatory COVID-19 test was done. The COVID-19 tests had come out negative.

On June 24, a source told news agency PTI, “She is fine now and recovering. She had breathing issues and was taken to hospital for that. Her COVID test was done which turned out negative. She doesn’t have any symptoms. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two.”

Saroj Khan passes away

Bollywood actor Nimrat Kaur took to her social media account and condoled the demise of Saroj Khan. She paid tribute to the choreographer by sharing a few pictures of Saroj Khan over the past few years. In the post, she mentioned that it was Saroj Khan who introduced the word ‘choreographer’ in her life.

In the post, Nimrat Kaur wrote, “Saroj ji’s name introduced the word ‘choreographer’ to my life. A genius who immortalised stars and the music that defined an era with her iconic work. May her loved ones find strength and courage at this terrible hour. There’ll never be another...#RIPSarojKhan #Legend #Masterji” [sic]

Saroj ji’s name introduced the word ‘choreographer’ to my life. A genius who immortalised stars and the music that defined an era with her iconic work. May her loved ones find strength and courage at this terrible hour. There’ll never be another...#RIPSarojKhan #Legend #Masterji pic.twitter.com/EffYUvX7Ca — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) July 3, 2020

In a career spanning over four decades, Khan is credited with choreographing more than 2,000 songs. The three-time National Award winner has choreographed for some of the most memorable tracks, including Dola Re Dola from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, Ek Do Teen from Madhuri Dixit-starrer Tezaab and Ye Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met in 2007. She last choreographed for Tabaah Hogaye, featuring Madhuri from Kalank in 2019.

(With PTI inputs)

