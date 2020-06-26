Deepika Padukone's Historical Drama Film 'Padmaavat' Has Won THESE Notable Awards

Deepika Padukone is reportedly Bollywood’s highest-paid female actor today. The 34-year-old actor has acted in some of Bollywood’s most successful films in the recent years, like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Bajirao Mastani, Piku and Padmaavat. Find out which awards have Deepika Padukone’s most recent Bollywood film Padmaavat won.

Here is a list of awards that Padmaavat has won

Best Actor in Asiavision Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh portrayed Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. He won the Asiavision award in the Best Actor in the lead role category.

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2018: Padmaavat won the Best Film award in the India Film Festival of Melbourne.

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2018: Deepika Padukone won the Best Actress award for her role in Padmaavat.

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2018: Padmaavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali won the Best Director award in this award show.

International Indian Film Academy Awards 2019: Aditi Rao Hyadri who portrayed Mehrunisa, the first wife of Alauddin Khilji and the Empress of Delhi Sultanate, won the Best Supporting Actress award in IIFA 2019.

HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards of 2018: Shahid Kapoor who played the role of the last Rajput ruler of the Guhila dynasty, won Best Actor award by the critics choice.

Mirchi Music Awards 2019: Padmaavat’s most popular song, Ghoomar which saw a breathtaking performance by Deepika Padukone, won Song of The Year. Singer Shreya Ghoshal won the award of Female Vocalist of The Year for her amazing delivery in Ghoomar.

Mirchi Music Awards 2019: Sanjay Leela Bhansali won Music Composer of The Year award for his composition Ek Dil Ek Jaan, which went onto become a popular song.

Padmaavat

The plot of Padmaavat this based on the historical siege initiated by Alauddin Khilji in Chittor. Rana Ratan Singh portrayed by Shahid Kapoor, falls in love with the Sinhalese princess Padmavati, the couple gets married and he brings her to his hometown in Mewar. While the central throne in Delhi has been captured by Jalal-ud-din Khilji, who along with his nephew Alauddin Khilji is set to lay a siege on Chittor, the Rajput capital. In a rapid turn of events, Rana Ratan Singh is captured by Alauddin Khilji and is taken as prisoner. Now Padmavati must fulfil his demands to see her, in order to save her husband Ratan Singh.

