Deepika Padukone's #SafeHands Challenge Leaves Fans Curious; Here's Their Question

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone took to her Twitter handle and shared a video of her participation in the SafeHands challenge initiated by the Director-General of the World Health Organisation. As a measure of spreading awareness among netizens about precautions of the deadly coronavirus, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus started the challenge on Twitter by nominating popular celebrities from every country of the world. Deepika Padukone took the cause forward as she posted a video of herself washing her hands clean while donning a mask, both markers of basic precautions as directed by the WHO.

However, Deepika's video made several curious social media users ask if it was 'absolutely necessary' or 'advisable' to wear masks at home. "Should we wear masks at home", "Why is she wearing a mask?", were some of the comments that were flooded on the post. Take a look below-

Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge!#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe https://t.co/45glSxXkqP pic.twitter.com/7s7R4pIrrL — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 17, 2020

Deepika Padukone's #SafeHands challenge leaves netizens curious

WHO, in an informative video claimed that plain medical masks cannot protect an individual against the new Coronavirus when used alone as it should be combined with hand hygiene and several other preventive measures. It further asserted that they recommended the use of masks in specific cases. If one has cold, cough or difficulty breathing, then one should wear a mask and seek medical care.

However, if one is not suffering from these symptoms, one does not have to wear masks as there is no evidence that they protect people who are not sick. However, if one is healthy but is taking care of a person with suspected 2019-nCoV infection, then wearing a mask is suggested. Watch the video below to know more

The Om Shanti Om actor also nominated Swiss tennis player Roger Federer, Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli to take the challenge further. She captioned the video by thanking Dr.Tedros and stating that even though the COVID-19 pandemic has been a 'task', everyone is 'in this fight together'.

What's next for Deepika Padukone?

The Padmaavat actor was last seen onscreen in Meghna Gulzar's film Chhapaak where she played the role of an acid attack survivor. Deepika will be seen next in the Kabir Khan directorial titled '83 where she will be essaying the role of 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev.

