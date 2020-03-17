Deepika Padukone Participates In WHO 'Safe Hands' Challenge, Calls COVID-19 A 'task'

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone took to her Twitter handle and shared a video of her participation in the SafeHands challenge initiated by the Director-General of the World Health Organisation. As a measure of spreading awareness among netizens about precautions of the deadly coronavirus, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus started the challenge on Twitter by nominating popular celebrities from every country of the world. Deepika Padukone took the cause forward as she posted a video of herself washing her hands clean while donning a mask, both markers of basic precautions as directed by the WHO.

The Om Shanti Om actor also nominated Swiss tennis player Roger Federer, Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli to take the challenge further. She captioned the video by thanking Dr.Tedros and stating that even though the COVID-19 pandemic has been a 'task', everyone is 'in this fight together'.

Have a look:

Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge!#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe https://t.co/45glSxXkqP pic.twitter.com/7s7R4pIrrL — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 17, 2020

What's next for Deepika Padukone?

The Padmaavat actor was last seen onscreen in Meghna Gulzar's film Chhapaak where she played the role of an acid attack survivor. Deepika will be seen next in the Kabir Khan directorial titled '83 where she will be essaying the role of 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev.

The actor is also scheduled to feature in Kapoor & Sons fame director Shakun Batra's upcoming film along with Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Ananya Panday. The film title has not been confirmed yet but is reportedly a unique love story. Deepika is also slated to star opposite veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor in the official adaptation of the Robert de Niro-Anne Hathaway starrer Hollywood film The Intern.

