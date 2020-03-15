Deepika Padukone shares Sunday motivation on not fearing 'good stuff', fans say 'awesome'

The term ‘Monday motivation’ is popular on social media with posts helping netizens cope with the blues at the start of the week. However, one does not need any particular day to post any motivational message, as Deepika Padukone showed one could do so even on Sunday, a day usually considered for relaxation. The actor shared an image of her shadow to convey an important message.

The Cocktail star posted on Instagram an anonymous quote that one shouldn’t fear one’s shadow because that is where the ‘good stuff is’.

Here’s the post

The 34-year-old posted two pictures on her shadow, with her head facing different directions, alongside the same quote. Interestingly, she juxtaposed the images between an image of flowers.

Any person facing a tough phase emotionally or mentally can surely take the two, or rather posts, in their stride to feel better.

Netizens loved Deepika’s post, responding it with terms like ‘awesome’, ‘kya baat hai’ and more. Most of them flooded the posts with heart and flame emojis.

Here are the reactions:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika earned praises galore for her act in Chhapaak. The film, however, did not live up to the hype at the box office.

The actor will next be seen in ‘83, opposite Ranveer Singh, playing the role of Romi Dev as her husband plays Kapil Dev, the captain of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning squad. The Love Aaj Kal star is currently working on Shakun Batra’s next also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

